Balwant Thakur appointed as Advisor to Film Expo India 2026

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 18: Internationally acclaimed arts administrator, Padmashiri Balwant Thakur has been appointed as an Advisor to Film Expo India 2026, scheduled to be held at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, from August 26 to 30, 2026.

Jointly organized by the India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO) and Prasar Bharati, in association with Incredible India, the Film Expo India is envisioned as India's largest-ever film industry exposition.

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The grand-scale event aims to bring together every aspect of filmmaking under one roof from cutting edge technology and world-class production facilities to picturesque shooting destinations, government support mechanisms, investment opportunities and global distribution networks.

Balwant Thakur's appointment to the Board of Advisors is being widely viewed as a recognition of his extraordinary contribution to the fields of art, culture, theatre and creative leadership spanning more than four decades.