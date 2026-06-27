Baltal track through, Chandanwari route will be operational in couple of days

Pratham Puja to be performed by LG on June 29

Avtar Bhat

JAMMU, June 26: The arrangements for annual Amarnath Ji Yatra beginning on July 3 from twin tracks of Baltal -Sonamarg in Ganderbal district of Central Kashmir and Nunwan (Nandivan) -Pahalgam in Anantnag district of South Kashmir are being given the final touch by the administration and Shri Amarnath Shrine Board (SASB).

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According to official sources, over four lakh pilgrims have been registered for this year’s yatra since the registration for 57 days long annual pilgrimage started on April 15 this year on 550 designated bank branches including SBI, PNB, J&K Bank and ICICI Bank across the country.

Sources said arrangements are also being finalised for Pratham Puja to be held at holy cave situated at an altitude of 3888 meters in deep Himalayas by Lt Governor, Manoj Sinha who is also the Chairman of SASB on June 29 to maintain the age old tradition.

Sources said four-tire robust security arrangements on both the tracks and twin base camps have been made with CRPF guarding the base camps while Army and ITBP will be manning the twin tracks and holy cave. The J&K Police will be deployed both at base camps and the tracks as well as holy cave to coordinate the other forces, sources added.

Sources said the Langar installation is in process from both the tracks and twin base camps and within two to three days this process will be completed while the Yatri Niwas at Baltal Base camp and Nandivan will be opened for pilgrims this year having a capacity for accommodating 1000 and 1500 pilgrims respectively. Besides, there will be space for accommodating 25,000 pilgrims at Baltal in Yatri Niwas plus tented accommodation being set up there while there will be a capacity for sheltering 5000 pilgrims at Nandivan in Yatri Niwas and tented accommodations.

Sources said that Baltal track is fully operational up to holy cave. However, on Chandanwari to holy cave track a portion at Maha Ganesh top is to be cleaned and it will be also through within two to three days. There was about eight to 10 feet of snow at this portion and heavy rains which lashed the holy cave area during last two to three weeks impeded the speedy snow clearance at this portion, sources added.

The base hospitals at Baltal and Chandanwari have been commissioned. In addition to it, the medical facilities at halting stations and different places on both the tracks are also being established. The doctors and professionals from various reputed medical institutes across the country will also render their services in these hospitals to provide best class medical aid to pilgrims, sources added.

They said the sanitation arrangements are in place in all the camps as 5000 plus sanitation units targeted for yatra, 26 have reached their destinations. Moreover, the Yatra officers deployed by the Government have started reaching the camps allotted to them to provide best facilities for the pilgrims.

In addition cabled grid power has been made available at holy cave and Panchtarni while at Sheshnag and along the track solar lights have been installed. Besides, the CCTV cameras are being installed on both the tracks for safety and security of the yatra.

Though the first batch of pilgrims will leave from here on June 2 , the Sadhus from different parts of country have started thronging Jammu and a large number of them have taken refuge in various temples and Ashrams to embark on annual pilgrimage during the first week of Darshan.

Meanwhile security agencies today conducted extensive patrolling, area domination exercises and cordon and search operations as part of the security arrangements ahead of the annual Amarnath Yatra.

Officials said the operations were aimed at strengthening the security grid, maintaining peace and vigilance, and ensuring a safe and secure environment for pilgrims during the forthcoming yatra that is set to begin on July 3.

As part of the exercise, police in coordination with the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and Border Security Force (BSF), carried out a joint long-range patrolling exercise from Rathana to Salehar, Chak Jagtoo and adjoining areas in Arnia border belt, they said.

The patrolling was aimed at maintaining close surveillance along the border, preventing anti-social activities and ensuring a visible security presence. Security personnel also interacted with local residents during the exercise, officials said.

They said the presence of police, CISF and BSF personnel instilled a sense of security among the locals.

In another operation, police conducted extensive area domination exercises in R S Pura, Bishnah, Arnia and Miran Sahib to ensure a peaceful atmosphere ahead of the yatra.

The exercises covered sensitive locations, border-adjacent villages, crowded markets, bus stands and other strategic points. Security personnel carried out intensive patrolling, vehicle checking, verification of suspicious persons and enhanced surveillance in vulnerable areas.

Officials said the objective was to strengthen operational preparedness, gather ground-level intelligence, identify potential security concerns and ensure effective coordination among various security agencies deployed in the region.

Police, in coordination with the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), also conducted a cordon and search operation in Katal Batal, Tahra and Railway Station Bajalta.

The operation covered the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, the designated Amarnath Yatra route, and the adjoining Railway Station area to ensure a secure environment for pilgrims and the general public, they said.