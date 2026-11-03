KOLKATA, Nov 3: Diversified public sector enterprise Balmer Lawrie & Company Ltd on Tuesday said it registered a 39.56 per cent increase in standalone net profit to Rs 67.66 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2026, compared with Rs 48.48 crore in the corresponding period last year.

The company's total income during the July-September quarter rose 26.34 per cent to Rs 818.04 crore from Rs 647.48 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a statement.

Profit before tax (PBT) increased 42.95 per cent to Rs 93.63 crore during the quarter, against Rs 65.50 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

For the six months ended September 30, 2026, the company's total income stood at Rs 1,570.58 crore, compared with Rs 1,332.76 crore in the year-ago period.

Its profit before tax during the April-September period (H1) rose to Rs 172.75 crore from Rs 140.88 crore, while net profit increased to Rs 125.32 crore from Rs 104.41 crore in the corresponding period last year.

The results were approved by the company's board of directors at a meeting held in Hampi, Karnataka, on November 2.

Balmer Lawrie is a Miniratna-I public sector enterprise with diversified business operations. (PTI)