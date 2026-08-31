Bali Bhagat slams Omar Govt over encroachment on forest land

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 30: Senior BJP leader and former Minister, Bali Bhagat has launched a scathing attack on the Omar Abdullah Government over the alleged failure to effectively protect J&K’s forest land, claiming that nearly 19,496.73 hectares of forest land remains under encroachment.

Bhagat said the issue has gone far beyond an ordinary land dispute and alleged that unchecked encroachment, political patronage and administrative delays could have serious consequences for Jammu and Kashmir’s ecology, demography and future security.

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According to Bhagat, the latest Government figure of 19,496.73 hectares of encroached forest land reflects the magnitude of the crisis. He alleged that forest areas stretching from Sunjwan, Bathindi, Bahu, Chowadhi and Sidhra to Ramban, Rajouri, Poonch and Shopian have been affected by illegal occupation.

Bhagat alleged that powerful land grabbers, politically connected individuals and people operating with bureaucratic support have managed to occupy public forest land and warned that the Government must stop treating such encroachments casually.

He accused the Omar Abdullah Government of adopting a slow and complicated approach to eviction, saying that unnecessary procedural hurdles can encourage encroachers and create an impression that once forest land is occupied, eviction can be delayed indefinitely.

Bhagat demanded that the Government undertake a 50-year scientific audit of J&K’s forests using satellite imagery, historical forest records, revenue records, GPS mapping and other modern technologies.

He said such an exercise should establish exactly how much forest land existed five decades ago, how boundaries have changed, when encroachments appeared and who benefited from the alleged occupation.

Bhagat further demanded that wherever evidence of organised land grabbing or official collusion is found, FIRs should be registered and the alleged nexus between land mafias, politicians and bureaucrats thoroughly investigated.

Bhagat also pointed to his own tenure as Forest, Social Welfare, Ecology and Environment Minister during the PDP-BJP coalition Government in 2015, saying that his department had launched a strong campaign against forest encroachment.