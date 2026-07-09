Baldev Sharma inaugurates Tractor road, transformer at SC Mohalla

Excelsior Correspondent

KATRA, July 8: MLA, Mata Vaishno Devi constituency Katra, Baldev Raj Sharma, today kick started the construction of a Tractor road at SC Mohalla, Panchayat Latori Dhanori, block Katra, district Reasi, being executed under the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) at an estimated cost of Rs 9.14 lakh.

On the occasion, the MLA also inaugurated a newly installed 100 KVA Transformer at SC Mohalla, Ward No. 3, constructed at a cost of Rs 19.72 lakh, fulfilling another long-pending demand of the local residents.

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Addressing the gathering, Baldev Raj Sharma stated that both the tractor road and the transformer had been longstanding demands of the people of SC Mohalla. He said that the tractor road would provide much-needed connectivity to the residents and facilitate the movement of agricultural machinery and vehicles, while the installation of the 100 KVA transformer would significantly improve the electricity supply in the area and provide relief from low-voltage and power-related issues.

During the interaction, the local residents projected a demand for the construction of a culvert and lane at SC Mohalla. Responding immediately, the MLA announced that the required funds would be released under the Constituency Development Fund (CDF). He also instructed the officers of the Rural Development Department to initiate the tendering process at the earliest so that the work could be taken up without delay.

Baldev Raj Sharma reiterated his commitment to ensuring balanced and inclusive development across every village and ward of the Mata Vaishno Devi constituency. He said that public welfare remains his foremost priority and assured the people that every genuine developmental demand would continue to receive due attention.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by the Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE), Rural Development Department, Reasi, along with Block Katra staff, the Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE), Power Development Department (PDD), Katra, along with departmental officials, besides prominent citizens and local residents including Sardari Lal Dubey, Manoj Sadotra, Ranjit Singh, Sohan Lal Sharma, Suram Singh, Ravinder Sharma, Mangal Singh, Sachin Sharma, and Sanjay Kumar, Panchayat representatives, and a large number of local residents.