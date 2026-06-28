Baldev Raj Sharma inaugurates several developmental works in his constituency

Excelsior Correspondent

KATRA, June 27: MLA, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi constituency, Baldev Raj Sharma, today undertook an extensive tour of Panchayat Treen Mehari.

During the visit, the MLA inaugurated several public welfare projects, fulfilling long-pending demands of the residents and further accelerating the pace of development in the Panchayat.

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The major project inaugurated during the tour was the strengthening and improvement of Lift Irrigation Scheme at Kandyar, completed at an estimated cost of Rs 66.77 lakh. This significant Irrigation Project will provide a reliable water supply for agricultural purposes and benefit a large number of farmers and residents of Panchayat Treen Mehari, thereby enhancing agricultural productivity and improving the livelihood of the farming community.

The MLA also dedicated to the public a Hand Pump at Ward No. 6, village Mehari, a community waiting shed and bathing ghats at Ward No. 2, and a lane in the SC Basti at Ward No. 1, which were constructed by RDD at an estimated cost of Rs 22 lakh.

During the tour, Sharma also visited and inspected the Shamshan Ghat at Kandyar along with the Senior Manager of APCO and their staff. During the inspection, the people informed the MLA that the flow of Jhajar Nallah had been obstructed by the company during the construction of the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway Road. As a result, during heavy rainfall, water accumulated and overflowed, due to which the Shamshan Ghat at Kandyar was totally washed away. After assessing the situation, Baldev Raj directed the Senior Manager of APCO to immediately restore the natural flow of the nallah and ensure the construction of a new Shamshan Ghat on priority so that the inconvenience being faced by the local residents is addressed at the earliest.

Addressing the gathering, Baldev Raj Sharma said that development of villages remains his foremost priority and that every genuine public demand is being fulfilled in a phased and systematic manner.

The MLA later held a public meeting with the residents of Panchayat Treen Mehari, where he listened to their grievances, developmental issues and public demands.