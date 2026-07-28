Baldev Raj Sharma calls on CEO Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board

Excelsior Correspondent

KATRA, July 27: MLA, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi constituency, Baldev Raj Sharma, today met Sachin Kumar Vaishya, Chief Executive Officer, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, Katra and submitted a detailed representation seeking improvement of walkers' facilities at the Sports Stadium, Katra. He requested maintenance and leveling of the existing walking track, development of a new 5-foot-wide earthen (grass) walking track alongside the existing pathway, pruning of overgrown plants to provide adequate walking space, and restoration of the non-functional music system to recreate the peaceful and devotional atmosphere appreciated by morning and evening walkers. The Chief Executive Officer assured that the representation would be examined sympathetically and appropriate action would be taken.

Baldev Raj also took up several important developmental issues concerning the constituency. He requested the early issuance of the NOC for providing access through the Shrine Board Road (Tarakote-Langar Road, Banganga) for the proposed construction of the approach road and Balni bridge near Army Camp, Banganga. He highlighted that the project is of great public and humanitarian importance as it would provide better access to the Shamshan Ghat at Banganga, ease the difficulties faced by grieving families, and improve connectivity for the residents of the adjoining areas.

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MLA also discussed the long-pending upgradation of Hansali road, highlighting the need to improve connectivity and facilitate the smooth movement of pilgrims and the local population.

The MLA further discussed the issue of the proposed Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV) School at Kakryal, emphasising that its establishment would greatly benefit the students of the area by providing quality education closer to their homes. The CEO, assured Sharma that the issue, along with the other matters raised during the meeting, would be examined on priority.

The MLA also conveyed his heartfelt appreciation and gratitude for the timely resumption of the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Yatra.