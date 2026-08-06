Baldev Raj highlights development projects initiated in Katra constituency

Excelsior Correspondent

KATRA, Aug 5: MLA Baldev Raj Sharma today highlighted the sanitation measures and major development projects worth over Rs 220 crore initiated in his Assembly constituency, 58-Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra.

Addressing a press conference, here today in the presence of BJP District president Rohit Dubey and BJP City president, Katra, Krishan Kumar Malabar, the MLA informed that Rs 92 crore Sewerage Project has received a major boost following the dismissal of the court case, paving the way for its implementation.

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Further stating that the Inter Modal Station (IMS) Project is now being pursued under the Urban Challenge Fund (UCF) after earlier issues in execution, he said that beautification works worth around Rs 3-4.50 crore are being taken up, including installation of CCTV cameras with a Command and Control Centre, development of vending zones, provision of vendor carts, installation of way-finder and street signage, and improvement of Devi Park with a meditation shed, open-air gym and remodelling of the existing fountain.

The MLA disclosed that under URIF, development works worth around Rs 2 crore are being executed in different wards of Katra, including construction of lanes, drains, community halls, concrete slabs and renovation works. He also informed that 117 Solar Street Lights have already been installed in Municipal Committee Katra and that a Rs 2.90 crore Street Lighting Project through EESL is covering Katra as well as the adjoining Panchayats of Arli Hansali, Kundrorian and Kotli Bajalian.

Baldev Sharma also highlighted other major projects, including the Rs 14.70 crore Balini Bridge, Rs 54.04 crore Road Infrastructure Strengthening and Drainage Upgradation Project, Rs 12 crore redevelopment of Fountain Chowk and Old Bus Stand, Rs 3 crore Rejuvenation of Tan Talab Nallah, establishment of a 50 TPD Solid Waste Management Trommel Plant, Rs 18 crore Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) Power Infrastructure Project, Rs 6 crore City & Town Capex Budget, and the proposed Rs 25 crore retaining walls near Balini Check Post to safeguard the sliding-prone area.

He stated that these development projects will significantly improve civic infrastructure, sanitation, traffic management, power supply and public convenience while enhancing facilities for residents as well as the ever-increasing number of pilgrims visiting the holy town.