Baldev Raj announces development works worth crores for Katra

Excelsior Correspondent

KATRA, Aug 3: MLA, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi constituency, Baldev Raj Sharma, today held a public meeting at Keshav Ashram, Katra to interact with the residents of the town and review various public issues and developmental requirements of the holy town.

The meeting was attended by district president, Reasi, Rohit Dubey, Chairperson, Municipal Committee Katra, Shashi Gupta, vice president, Reasi, Prabhat Singh Mangli, Mandal President, Katra, Sohan Lal, city president, Katra, Krishan Kumar Malabar, besides prominent citizens.

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During the meeting, the public raised several important issues. The MLA assured the people that all genuine issues would be taken up with the concerned departments for their early resolution.

Addressing the gathering, Baldev Raj Sharma informed the public that major development projects worth more than Rs 184.94 crore have been sanctioned, tendered or are under various stages of implementation for the development of Katra town.

He informed that all legal hurdles in the Rs 92 crore Comprehensive Sewerage Project for Holy Town Katra, aimed at establishing a modern sewerage network along with Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) and allied infrastructure, have been cleared and a fresh tender is expected to be floated within shortly, after which the work will be taken up at the earliest.

The MLA further informed that development works worth Rs 9.20 crore have already been sanctioned and the tenders have been floated, with execution expected to commence shortly. These include Rs 4.30 crore for the beautification of holy town Katra, Rs 2.00 crore under the Urban Road Infrastructure Fund (URIF) for the development of lanes and drains in various wards of Municipal Committee Katra, and Rs 2.90 crore Street Lighting Project through EESL for Municipal Committee Katra and the adjoining areas of Arli Hansali, Kundrorian and Kotli Bajalian, for which administrative approval has already been accorded. Besides, 117 Solar Street Lights are also being installed in Municipal Committee Katra, he added.

The MLA informed that major infrastructure projects worth over Rs 83.74 crore are in the pipeline for the overall development of Katra. These include the Rs 14.70 crore Balini Bridge, the Rs 54.04 crore Road Infrastructure, Drainage System Upgradation and Road Enhancement Project, the Rs 12 crore redevelopment of Fountain Chowk and Old Bus Stand Area, and Rs 3 crore Tan Talab Nallah Rejuvenation Project.