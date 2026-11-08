Balbir seeks intervention of Union Minister, gives representation to Sat

Post matric scholarship

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 7: Former Vice Chairman of J&K SC, ST, BC Development Corporation and BJP spokesperson, Balbir Ram Rattan, submitted a representation to BJP State president and Rajya Sabha, MP Sat Sharma CA, addressed to the Union Minister for Social Justice & Empowerment, seeking his intervention in resolving an important issue concerning Post-Matric Scholarships for students belonging to Other Backward Classes (OBC), Economically Backward Classes (EBC) and other eligible categories.

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Balbir requested Sat Sharma to take up the matter with the Union Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment, Government of India, for restoring the sanctioning powers for Centrally Sponsored Post-Matric Scholarships of Jammu Division students to the Director Social Welfare, Jammu.

The representation pointed out that Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory has two separate Directorates of Social Welfare, one each for Jammu and Kashmir divisions. However, the final sanctioning authority for Post-Matric Scholarships of OBC and EBC students of both divisions has been vested with the Director Social Welfare, Kashmir. That this arrangement creates unnecessary inconvenience and possibilities of delay, as scholarship cases of Jammu Division have to be forwarded to Kashmir for final sanction, despite the availability of a fully functional Directorate in Jammu.

He stressed that scholarships are an important financial support for students belonging to weaker sections and any delay in their sanction or disbursement can adversely affect their education.

He requested that both Directorates should be empowered to sanction scholarship cases of their respective divisions to ensure timely disposal, better accountability and administrative convenience.

Sat Sharma took serious note of the issue raised in the representation and said that if such a practice exists in the Social Welfare Department, it certainly needs to be examined and rectified in the larger interest of deserving students. He said, there should be proper distribution of responsibilities to avoid unnecessary administrative complications.

Sat Sharma said that students belonging to socially and economically weaker sections should not face difficulties or delays in getting scholarships because of administrative arrangements. Their educational interests must receive due priority.

He assured that the matter would be taken up with the concerned Union Ministry for appropriate examination and necessary action.