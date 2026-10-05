Balbir presents his compositions on Guru Ravidass to B L Santosh

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 4: Balbir Ram Rattan, BJP spokesperson, former Vice Chairman and follower of Guru Ravidass, presented his two Hindi compositions titled 'Mere Raidas' and 'Raidas Ka Sandesh' to BJP national general secretary (Org), B. L. Santosh during his visit to Jammu.

B. L. Santosh was in the City of Temples in connection with the party's organisational meetings.

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Balbir presented these Hindi compositions in the presence of BJP State president and Rajya Sabha MP, Sat Sharma CA, Leader of Opposition, Sunil Sharma, BJP Seh Prabhari, Reena Kashyap (MLA) and general secretaries, Baldev Singh Billawaria, Gopal Mahajan and Anwar Khan.

B. L. Santosh, on receiving these compositions, said that literary works related to the lives, teachings and messages of great saints like Guru Ravidass, who preached social equality and human dignity, are of great significance. Such writings help take the message of revered saints to wider sections of society and inspire people to follow the values of equality, brotherhood and harmony.

Balbir Ram Rattan, on this occasion, shared with B. L. Santosh that besides his long association with the BJP, he is also working with the British Ravidasia Heritage Foundation, a UK-based social organisation, as its national general secretary. He said that the prime objective of this organisation is to spread the universal message of brotherhood, equality and respect for all, besides spreading and popularising the teachings of Guru Ravidass.