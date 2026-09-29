Balbir presents Guru Ravidass Amritvani to Ashok Koul

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 28: Ashok Koul, general secretary (Org), Jammu and Kashmir BJP, said that Indian saints have been timeless messengers of spirituality, equality and humanity, whose teachings continue to guide society towards harmony, compassion and righteous living.

He expressed these views while receiving a copy of the Amritvani of Guru Ravidass from BJP spokesperson and follower of Guru Ravidass, Balbir Ram Rattan. Followers of Guru Ravidass, Ashok Gandhi and Adarsh Jathiar, were also present on the occasion.

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Ashok Koul said that Guru Ravidass, like other great Indian saints, preached the message of equality, brotherhood, dignity of labour and devotion to God. His teachings strongly opposed discrimination and social divisions and emphasised that every human being deserves equal respect irrespective of caste, status or background.

He said that Guru Ravidass envisioned a society based on equality, justice and mutual respect, where there would be no discrimination and everyone could live with dignity. His concept of Begampura represents an inspiring vision of a society free from sorrow, inequality and exploitation.

Koul further said that books like Amritvani are treasures of India's spiritual and social heritage as they preserve the teachings and wisdom of great saints for future generations. Such literature, he said, helps people, particularly the younger generation, understand the values of compassion, humility, social harmony and service to humanity.

He appreciated the efforts being made to spread the teachings of Guru Ravidass and said that the message contained in his sacred verses remains relevant even today. He said that the teachings of saints can strengthen the spirit of brotherhood and peaceful coexistence.

Balbir Ram Rattan said that presenting the Amritvani of Guru Ravidass was an effort to further disseminate Guruji's universal message of equality and humanity. He said that Guru Ravidass did not confine his teachings to any particular section of society but gave a message for the welfare and upliftment of the entire humanity.

Ashok Gandhi and Adarsh Jathiar also shared their reverence for Guru Ravidass and stressed the importance of taking his teachings to more people.