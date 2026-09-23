Balbir for time bound recruitment to meet youth aspirations

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 22: Reacting to the Government's disclosure in the Legislative Assembly regarding a large number of sanctioned posts lying vacant across various departments of Jammu and Kashmir, BJP spokesperson and former Vice Chairman, Balbir Ram Rattan, said that the situation calls for accelerating the recruitment process in a transparent and time-bound manner.

Balbir said that the Government's reply has brought an important issue concerning both unemployed youth and the functioning of public services into focus. Vacancies exist across several key departments, including School Education, Health and Medical Education, Power Development, Jal Shakti, Public Works, Rural Development and other sectors that have direct interaction with the public.

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He said that the unfilled vacancies can place additional workload on existing employees and may also affect the timely delivery of essential services. Filling sanctioned posts, therefore, should not be viewed merely as an employment exercise but also as an important step towards strengthening governance and improving public service delivery.

Referring to the Government's statement that vacancies under direct recruitment and promotion quotas are being referred to the concerned recruiting agencies, Balbir said that the focus should now remain on ensuring that this mechanism produces visible results on the ground at the earliest.

He said that the youth of Jammu and Kashmir have aspirations, qualifications and the willingness to serve. They deserve timely opportunities through a recruitment system that is transparent, fair and free from avoidable delays.