Balance Authority With Compassion, Protect Rights Of Vulnerable: LG Sinha To New Police Recruits

Srinagar, Sep 18: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday handed over appointment letters to 29 newly selected Jammu and Kashmir Police Service (JKPS) officers, calling on them to protect citizens against cross-border terrorism, while balancing authority with compassion.

The occasion marked a significant milestone in the Union Territory's journey towards merit-based governance and strengthened security, an official spokesperson said.

In his address, Sinha emphasised that the appointment letters were not mere documents but carried the extraordinary weight of trust reposed on the officers by the residents of Jammu Kashmir.

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He said the appointment letter was an invitation to serve, a pledge to safeguard the dignity, security and future of people, and a symbol of responsibility entrusted to the officers.

Congratulating the newly appointed officers, the lieutenant governor lauded their perseverance in overcoming an intense and transparent selection process conducted by the Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC).

Sinha commended the commission for upholding fairness, impartiality and credibility, and establishing a new legacy of employment through merit since 2019.

He said that for the first time, even children from ordinary families, such as those of vegetable vendors and labourers, were able to secure government jobs purely based on talent and hard work.

Sinha reminded the newly appointed officers that their journey had only begun. Their mission, he said, was not personal success but service to the people, protection of citizens, and upholding the rule of law.

Highlighting the changing nature of modern policing challenges, the lieutenant governor pointed to radicalisation, terrorism and sophisticated terror financing through cryptocurrencies and money laundering. He urged the officers to act as sentinels of both Jammu and Kashmir and the nation.

"After your training, when you wear the khaki uniform, you will stand as a protective shield between the terrorist forces and organisations across the border and the ordinary citizens of Jammu and Kashmir. You will be the guardians of the dreams of every citizen, and this is no small responsibility.

"I believe that protecting every citizen is one of the greatest responsibilities that any democracy can entrust to its officers. My expectation of you is that you will ensure a fear-free environment for every citizen," Sinha said.

He praised the devotion and courage of senior officers of Jammu and Kashmir Police who have safeguarded peace and harmony over decades, and urged the newly appointed officers to combine authority with compassion, uphold communal harmony, and protect the rights of the most vulnerable.

Reiterating the guiding principle -- "Do not harass the innocent; do not spare the guilty" -- he called upon them to wear the khaki uniform with pride, but keep their conscience closer to their hearts.

"You will possess authority, and you must combine that authority with the values of compassion so that human sensitivity remains an essential part of all your actions. You must resolve that, regardless of how difficult circumstances may become, you will choose integrity and duty. Always remember that the respect commanded by the uniform depends on the honesty, courage and conduct of the officers who wear it," Sinha said.

He called upon the officers to move forward with honesty, courage and humility.

"Along with your appointment letters, I have today entrusted you with the hopes, dreams and faith of the people. I expect you to honour this responsibility with unwavering resolve and to use your authority in the cause of justice," the lieutenant governor said.