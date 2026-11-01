Bala Devi to Sharada Peeth

Reconnecting Kashmir with Bharat's Civilisational Soul

Ranbir Singh Pathania

rspathaniamla@gmail.com

There is much buzz about first of its kind, a yatra organised by the Jammu and Kashmir Kshatriya Samaj from Jammu to Shri Bala Devi Temple at Balhama, Srinagar, is more than a pilgrimage.

Advertisement

The Shrine wore a deserted look during times of militancy and now with greater noose over terrorism in J & K, this Yatra could be made possible. Nonetheless, this shrine was never desecrated. The Muslims of the area protected it during turbulent times.

Less a Yatra and more an invitation to rediscover Kashmir's spiritual geography, recover neglected histories and imagine a future in which faith, knowledge and coexistence reinforce one another.

There are journeys that take us from one place to another, and there are journeys that take us back to ourselves.

This is what the essence of this Yatra stands for. Its significance cannot be measured merely by the number of pilgrims, the distance travelled or the rituals performed. Its deeper importance lies in the civilisational memory it seeks to revive.

It also raises a larger question: if Bharat is a civilization in addition to a nation-state, how should we preserve and reconnect the sacred geography that has shaped its intellectual and spiritual inheritance?

Bala Devi: A Shrine, a Tradition and a Living Memory

Nestled in Balhama, near PanthaChowk, Srinagar, the shrine of Shri Bala Devi occupies a distinctive place in the religious memory of Kshatriya Rajputs. Local traditions associate it with five ancient deodar trees that remain central to its veneration. The shrine is also remembered as an Isht Devi, or presiding family deity, of the Dogra rulers and the Kshatriya Samaj of Jammu and Kashmir.

One particularly enduring tradition concerns Maharaja Pratap Singh, who is said to have walked barefoot to the shrine, covering the final stretch as an expression of devotion. Whether understood as an act of royal piety or as an oral tradition awaiting fuller archival corroboration, the account captures an important idea: political authority and spiritual humility were not necessarily opposites.

The shrine's historical custodianship, associated traditions and recollections of local families deserve systematic documentation. Inscriptions, records, land grants, temple accounts and oral histories that may illuminate its past should be collected before they disappear.

A civilization does not preserve its heritage merely by celebrating it. It preserves it by researching it, maintaining it and transmitting it responsibly.

Maharaja Pratap Singh and the Dogra Legacy

Maharaja Pratap Singh's place in Jammu and Kashmir's history deserves a fuller and more nuanced assessment. His reign belonged to a consequential period in which the princely state witnessed important administrative, institutional and infrastructural developments. The evolution of governance, the development of public institutions and the preservation of religious establishments all merit closer examination.

The Dharmarth tradition, however, must be understood in its proper historical sequence. The Dharmarth Trust was founded by Maharaja Gulab Singh in 1846. Maharaja Ranbir Singh subsequently formalised its administration through the Ain-i-Dharmarth in 1884. Following Ranbir Singh's death, Maharaja Pratap Singh and his brothers affirmed the trustees' obligations within that institutional framework.

That continuity itself forms an important part of the Dogra legacy.

Likewise, traditions connecting Maharaja Pratap Singh personally with the Bala Devi shrine deserve serious attention. The account of his barefoot visit appears in local descriptions of the temple, but claims regarding formal royal declarations or particular acts of consecration should be supported by primary records before being presented as established fact.

This does not diminish the Maharaja's legacy. On the contrary, it gives that legacy the dignity of historical scrutiny.

There is a need for more archival research into Pratap Singh's contribution to the state's institutions, administrative consolidation and constitutional evolution, alongside his religious and cultural patronage.

The same commitment to evidence-based inquiry should extend to other figures and turning points in Indian history-from Lalitaditya Muktapida, King of Kashmir, an 8th-century ruler of the Karkota dynasty who built a vast empire with extensive military campaigns extending well into the northern and northwestern frontier regions, parts of the Hindu Kush, and the Pamir/Tibetan borders (often associated with the fringes of Central Asia).

Historical inquiry must be driven by evidence, not merely by inherited pride or inherited prejudice.

Kashmir was not isolated from that world. It was one of its important centres.

Sharada Peeth: The Unfinished Journey

If Bala Devi represents the recovery of a living pilgrimage, Sharada Peeth represents a connection interrupted by history.

Situated in the Neelam Valley in Pakistan-administered Jammu and Kashmir, near the confluence of the Neelam and Madhumati rivers, Sharada Peeth is revered as a sacred seat of Goddess Sharada, associated with knowledge, learning and wisdom.

Its historical significance extends beyond worship. The region was an important centre of scholarship, while the Sharada script became a defining part of Kashmir's literary and intellectual inheritance.

Medieval accounts and later scholarship describe Sharada as a celebrated place of learning and pilgrimage. The precise institutional character and chronology of the ancient centre deserve continued scholarly investigation, but its place in Kashmir's intellectual and religious imagination is undeniable.

Sharada is not simply a ruined temple across a Line of Control. It represents a tradition in which knowledge itself was sacred and scholarship travelled across distances that today's borders make difficult to cross.

It is time to explore the possibility of a permanent, safe and regulated pilgrimage corridor to Sharada Peeth through sustained diplomatic engagement with Pakistan.

Such an initiative would require bilateral arrangements, security guarantees, conservation measures and practical provisions for pilgrims. It should be pursued with patience and seriousness, rather than reduced to a slogan.

India has long advocated access to sites of religious significance across borders. The Kartarpur Corridor demonstrates that carefully negotiated arrangements can facilitate pilgrimage even amid wider political disagreements. Sharada Peeth deserves comparable consideration, adapted to its particular geography and security circumstances.

The objective should be clear: to create a dependable mechanism through which devotees, scholars and heritage specialists can visit the site, document its remains and renew a tradition of pilgrimage and learning.

Today, the journey to Bala Devi can become the cultural and moral beginning of a larger journey towards Sharada Peeth.

Coexistence: The Heritage That Must Not Be Forgotten

There is another reason why Balhama deserves wider attention. Its story is not only about religious continuity; it is also about the possibility of coexistence under difficult circumstances.

Heritage is most powerful when it tells the truth in its entirety.

The Right to Faith, the Duty to Preserve

International human rights law safeguards religious and cultural heritage through these core instruments:

* ICCPR, Article 18: Protects the right to freedom of thought, conscience, and religion, including freedom to worship, observe, practice, and maintain places of worship.

* ICCPR, Article 27: Safeguards the rights of ethnic, religious, and linguistic minorities to freely enjoy their culture and practice their religion in community with others.

* UDHR, Article 27: Guarantees everyone's right to participate in cultural life, anchoring the preservation of historical monuments and shared sacred heritage as a matter of universal human dignity.

And if we go by Indian Constitution:

Article 25: Guarantees every individual the freedom of conscience and the right to freely profess, practise, and propagate religion, subject to public order, morality, and health.

Article 26: Empowers every religious denomination or section to establish and maintain institutions for religious and charitable purposes, and to manage their own matters in matters of religion.

These guarantees must have practical meaning: the ability to worship peacefully, maintain religious sites, transmit traditions and undertake lawful pilgrimages without intimidation.

The preservation of Balhama, the study of Kashmir's ancient temples, the conservation of Sharada Peeth and the revival of safe pilgrimage routes should therefore be approached as matters of heritage, religious freedom and public responsibility.

The first annual yatra organised by the Jammu and Kashmir Kshatriya Samaj has offered a beginning. Its lasting contribution will depend on what follows: historical documentation, conservation, responsible pilgrimage management, academic collaboration and sustained efforts to make sacred sites accessible.

India must assert itself not through the exclusion of others, but through confidence in its own civilisational inheritance.

A confident civilisation does not fear research, conceal inconvenient history or mistake coexistence for weakness. It protects its sacred places, welcomes honest scholarship and recognizes acts of solidarity even when they come from beyond its own community.

The route from Jammu to Balhama is a reminder of continuity. The proposed route to Sharada Peeth is a call to restore what history has interrupted.

Let Bala Devi become a beginning, not a destination. Let the story of Balhama lead us towards Sharada Peeth-and let that journey demonstrate that India's civilizational strength rests on faith, knowledge, constitutional freedom and the courage to live together.

(The columnist is a member of J & K Legislative Assembly)