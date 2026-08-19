Bakery Training Programme for Women SHG members inaugurated at Samba

Excelsior Correspondent

SAMBA, Aug 18: A one-week Bakery making Training Programme for women Self-Help Group (SHG) members associated with the National Rural Livelihoods Mission (NRLM) was inaugurated today at Satguru Bakery, SIDCO Phase-II.

The training programme has been organised by the District Administration Samba through the Department of Social Welfare under the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao (BBBP) initiative in collaboration with the Food Craft Institute, Jammu, Department of Skill Development, Ministry of Tourism, Government of India.

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The programme was inaugurated by the Deputy Commissioner Ayushi Sudan, who appreciated the initiative aimed at equipping women SHG members with practical skills in bakery. She emphasised the importance of skill development and livelihood-oriented training in promoting women's economic empowerment and self-reliance.

The week-long training will provide participants with hands-on exposure to bakery techniques, enabling them to develop skills that can support self-employment, entrepreneurship and sustainable livelihood opportunities.

The programme reflects the concerted efforts of the District Administration Samba and its partner institutions towards strengthening women's skills and creating avenues for greater economic participation and sustainable livelihoods under the BBBP initiative.