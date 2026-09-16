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Bajrang Dal Protests At AIIMS Jammu Over Alleged Job-for-Money Scam

        Bajrang Dal activists staged at protest at AIIMS Vijaypur on over allegations of money being sought in exchange for jobs. Raising slogans, the protesters demanded an impartial probe and action against those responsible. The AIIMS...

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Daily Excelsior
06:39 PM Sep 16, 2026 IST
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Bajrang Dal activists staged at protest at AIIMS Vijaypur on over allegations of money being sought in exchange for jobs. Raising slogans, the protesters demanded an impartial probe and action against those responsible. The AIIMS Assistant Director met the protesters and assured them that the allegations would be thoroughly investigated and necessary action taken based on the findings.

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