Bajrang Dal Protests At AIIMS Jammu Over Alleged Job-for-Money Scam
Bajrang Dal activists staged at protest at AIIMS Vijaypur on over allegations of money being sought in exchange for jobs. Raising slogans, the protesters demanded an impartial probe and action against those responsible. The AIIMS...
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Bajrang Dal activists staged at protest at AIIMS Vijaypur on over allegations of money being sought in exchange for jobs. Raising slogans, the protesters demanded an impartial probe and action against those responsible. The AIIMS Assistant Director met the protesters and assured them that the allegations would be thoroughly investigated and necessary action taken based on the findings.
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