Bajaj Finserv Q2 profit surges 25 pc to Rs 5,952 cr

NEW DELHI, Nov 3: Bajaj Finserv on Tuesday reported a 25 per cent year-on-year increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 5,952 crore for the September quarter.

The core investment company had posted a net profit of Rs 4,746 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year, Bajaj Finserv said in a regulatory filing.

The total income increased to Rs 43,416 crore during the quarter, from Rs 37,403 crore in the year-ago period.

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Interest income rose to Rs 23,824 crore compared to Rs 19,599 crore in the second quarter of FY26.

The Pune-headquartered company's total expenditure climbed to Rs 34,812 crore against Rs 30,581 crore in the year-ago period.

Meanwhile, its subsidiary Bajaj General Insurance reported a 19 per cent fall in profit to Rs 420 crore during the quarter, from Rs 517 crore in the same period a year ago.

Bajaj Finserv Asset Management recorded Assets Under Management (AUM) of Rs 35,768 crore as on September 30, 2026.

The company has three major subsidiaries -- Bajaj Finance Ltd, Bajaj Life Insurance, and Bajaj General Insurance.

Bajaj Finserv Ltd (BFS) continues to focus on growing its emerging businesses, which include Bajaj Finserv Health, Bajaj Finserv Direct, Bajaj Asset Management and Bajaj Alternate Investment Management.

Losses from these businesses for the second quarter of FY27 were Rs 144 crore, as envisaged, it said.

Bajaj Alternate Investment Management Ltd (wholly owned subsidiary of BFS) is set up to broaden the group's strategy into alternate asset classes, it said.

This company commenced business during the quarter with its PMS business.

The Real Estate Fund (Category II AIF) has announced its initial closing in October 2026, the company said.

As a natural progression from its insurance experience, Bajaj Reinsurance Ltd has been incorporated in October 2026 and will now seek necessary regulatory approvals, it added. (PTI)