NEW DELHI, June 29: Bajaj Auto Ltd on Monday said its Rs 5,632.8-crore share buyback will start from July 1, 2026.

The company is undertaking a buyback of up to 46.94 lakh fully paid-up equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each at a price of Rs 12,000 per share, payable in cash, for an aggregate amount of up to Rs 5,632.8 crore, Bajaj Auto said in a regulatory filing.

The proposal was first passed by the company's board on May 6, 2026, and subsequently by shareholders by way of a special resolution through postal ballot notice on May 14, 2026, the results of which were announced on June 18, 2026.

The opening date of the buyback will be July 1, 2026, and will close on July 7, 2026, the filing said.

On the rationale of the buyback, Bajaj Auto said the growth of its business, robust cash generation and strong balance sheet position allow it "to reward its shareholders from time to time, as in the current instance, while retaining sufficient capital for growth and investment opportunities".

"The buyback reinforces the company's commitment to its shareholders by returning surplus cash to them in an effective and efficient manner, and is expected to improve its earnings per share and return on equity," it added. (PTI)