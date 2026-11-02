NEW DELHI, Nov 2: Bajaj Auto on Monday posted a 14 per cent year-on-year growth in its total sales during October, with double-digit growth across two-wheelers and commercial vehicles.

The automaker's total wholesales stood at 5,91,876 units, against 5,18,170 units in the year-ago period, according to an exchange filing.

Domestic sales rose 12 per cent to 3,51,148 units, while exports grew 18 per cent to 2,40,728 units.

Total two-wheeler sales increased by 13 per cent to 5,01,194 units from 4,42,316 in the year-ago period.

Total commercial vehicle sales were higher by 20 per cent to 90,682 units, compared to 75,854 units.

Bajaj Auto's total sales during the April-October period rose 22 per cent to 35,79,011 units.

Two-wheeler sales rose 22 per cent to 30,07,707 units, while commercial vehicle sales were higher by 23 per cent at 5,71,304 units. (PTI)