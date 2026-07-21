Bajaj Auto Q1 profit jumps 42 pc  to Rs 2,983 crore; revenue rises 37 pc

MUMBAI, July 21: Bajaj Auto Ltd on Tuesday reported a 42 per cent year-on-year jump in standalone net profit at Rs 2,982.84 crore for the quarter ended June.

The Pune-based automobile maker had posted a net profit of Rs 2,095.98 crore in the first quarter of FY26, according to a statement.

Total revenue from operations for the June quarter rose 37 per cent to Rs 17,243.72 crore from Rs 12,584.45 crore in the corresponding quarter a year-ago.

On a consolidated basis, PAT surged 46 per cent to Rs 3,225.63 crore in Q1FY27 compared to Rs 2,210.40 crore in the April-June period of FY26, it said.

Consolidated revenue from total operations stood at Rs 22,376.69 crore in the quarter under review, up 64 per cent from Rs 13,642.33 crore in the first quarter of the previous year, the company said.

Bajaj Auto said it saw a strong start to FY27 with record performance across volume, revenue and profit, adding that domestic business registered another solid quarter with double-digit growth across all businesses, driving revenues up 26 per cent YoY.

Total sales volume during the quarter grew 29 per cent year-on-year at 14,38,251 units from 11,11,237, Domestic sales rose 11 per cent while exports surged 54 per cent, it said.

This performance was led by both two and three-wheelers and across powertrains with internal combustion engine sustaining its strong growth momentum, while electric business revenues, which now stand at around 30 per cent of domestic revenues were at nearly twice of last year's level, even as tight capacity and constrained supplies limited its full potential.

Exports clocked record revenues and volumes, surpassing the 7,00,000 mark for the first time, and the company continued to gain market share across key markets, it said.

The company also said that both KTM and Triumph brands sustained their accelerated growth momentum to deliver another high as domestic revenue jumped 60 per cent year-on-year. (PTI)