Bajaj Auto emerges largest 2, 3-wheeler manufacturer in India

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 24: After the announcement of its corporate results for Financial Year (FY) 2019-20, Bajaj Auto Limited has emerged as the largest 2 and 3-wheeler manufacturer in India measured in terms of revenue.

Bajaj Auto Limited posted revenues of INR 29,919 crores in FY 2019-20 with operating EBITA margins of 17.6% at INR 5,253 crores and PBT of INR 6,580 crores. The company has clocked a CAGR of 10% over the last decade (2010 – 2020), with revenues moving up from INR 11,509 crore in FY 2009-10 to INR 29,919 crore in FY 2019-20.

The company pioneered the sports motorcycling segment in India with the launch of the Pulsar in 2001. Eighteen years later, Pulsar continues to be the market leader with a wide portfolio of models. In 2019-20, Pulsar successfully expanded its franchise through the launch of the Pulsar 125 and further strengthened its leadership in the Sports segment along with the top of line Dominar 400 and the newly launched Dominar 250.

Bajaj Auto continues to leverage its R&D prowess to deliver meaningful innovation and differentiated value propositions to customers in the mass commuter segments. The last 12 months has witnessed the successful launch of new models like the Platina H-gear and the CT110.

Bajaj Auto has been highly successful in further increasing its leadership market share of the Intra-City Business Unit comprising the RE, Maxima & Qute brands of 3 wheelers and quadricycles. The Company has built a strong portfolio of ‘alternate fuel’ engine vehicles to ensure leadership for its range of RE small 3 wheelers.

Commenting on this performance, Rakesh Sharma, Executive Director, Bajaj Auto, said, “While FY 2019-20 was indeed a challenging year, we are delighted to note that not only have we emerged as the overall leader in our segment, we have also put in place several initiatives that will build momentum”.

Soumen Ray, CFO, Bajaj Auto, said, “Our revenues and profits are not dependent on any specific sets of products or geography. Our strong operating performance is a combination of our export performance, product mix and Forex, which allow us several levers to protect our industry leading margins.”