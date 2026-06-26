Bajaj Auto cyber security incident: Co says key  biz functions like manufacturing operating normally

NEW DELHI, June 26: Bajaj Auto Ltd on Friday said its operations, including manufacturing, sales and service activities, are operating normally despite the cybersecurity incident reported on June 23, 2026.

While the investigation is ongoing, the company remains focused on business continuity and serving its customers, dealers, vendors and business partners, Bajaj Auto said in a regulatory filing.

The company's manufacturing operations, sales, service activities, dealer support functions, customer services and other key business functions are operating normally, it added.

Bajaj Auto had reported a cybersecurity incident on June 23, 2026. It involved a ransomware attack, impacting the systems of the company and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Bajaj Auto Technology Ltd.

The company had stated that immediately, upon becoming aware of the incident, its technical team, along with cyber security experts and the management, responded promptly and initiated necessary precautionary actions and protocols to mitigate the impact of the incident. (PTI)