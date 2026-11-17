Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 16: The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has dismissed the bail appeals of two accused allegedly involved in providing shelter, food and logistical assistance to Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorists linked to the June 2024 Hiranagar terror attack, holding that there was no violation of their constitutional rights concerning communication of the grounds of arrest.

A Division Bench comprising Justice Sanjay Dhar and Justice Shahzad Azeem upheld the orders dated September 15, 2025, passed by the 3rd Additional Sessions Judge (Designated Court under the NIA Act), Jammu, rejecting the bail applications of Ashiq Ali alias Akhi and Lal Hussain.

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The case arises from FIR No. 101/2024 registered at Police Station Hiranagar in connection with a terrorist attack on June 11, 2024, when heavily armed terrorists allegedly infiltrated from across the International Border and opened indiscriminate fire in village Saida Sohal.

According to the prosecution, civilian Omkar Sharma sustained injuries in the attack, while a CRPF constable was killed during the subsequent encounter. Two terrorists were neutralised by security forces, while another managed to escape.

The investigation was subsequently transferred to the State Investigation Agency (SIA), Jammu, which allegedly established that Ashiq Ali and co-accused Ashraf Ali had come into contact with three armed terrorists during the intervening night of June 7 and 8, 2024. The prosecution alleged that the terrorists were taken to the residence of Lal Hussain, where they were provided food, shelter and other assistance for approximately 17 hours without informing the police or security agencies. The terrorists were allegedly subsequently shown a safe passage towards National Highway-44.

Following investigation, a chargesheet was filed against the accused, and charges under Section 19 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Section 201 of the Indian Penal Code were framed against Ashiq Ali and Lal Hussain on February 6, 2025.

Rejecting the contention regarding non-communication of arrest grounds, the Division Bench observed that the trial court record established that written grounds of arrest had been supplied to the appellants and explained to them in a language they understood.

The court noted that the documents contained the substance of the allegations, including the alleged provision of shelter, food and logistical assistance to the terrorists.

Referring to Supreme Court judgments distinguishing the grounds of arrest from the reasons for arrest, the Bench held that the communication of essential facts constituting the basis of arrest satisfied the applicable constitutional requirements.

The High Court further observed that minor procedural irregularities in communicating arrest grounds would not necessarily invalidate an arrest where substantial compliance had been established and no prejudice was demonstrated.

The Bench noted that the appellants had not raised the objection regarding non-supply of arrest grounds during the remand proceedings or in their earlier bail applications. The contention was raised only during arguments before the High Court.

Holding that the appellants had failed to demonstrate any prejudice arising from the alleged deficiencies in the arrest documents, the court found no justification to interfere with the trial court’s orders.