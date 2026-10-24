Bahujan Haq Yatra to begin from Lakhanpur on Oct 25

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 23: The Bahujan Haq Yatra Co-ordination Committee (BHYCC) has announced to organize a 3-day Bahujan Haq Yatra from Lakhanpur to Dr B R Ambedkar Chowk, Jammu from 25th to 27th October, 2026.

Addressing a press conference, here today, representatives of SC/ST/OBC and minority communities said that the Yatra will create awareness about constitutional rights, social justice, equality, women's empowerment, Bahujan unity and universal brotherhood.

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The organizers claimed that nobody in the Yatra will deliver hate speech, no political statement will be given and no provocative slogans will be raised.

Sharing details, the organizers said that the Yatra will commence from Lakhanpur on 25th October at 10:30 AM. Passing through Kathua, Hatli Morh, Kalibari, Budhi, Barnoti, the Yatra will halt at Gurudwara Shri Guru Ravi Dass Ji Maharaj, Chhan Rorian.

On the second day, the Yatra will again start from Chhan Rorian on 26th October at 10:30 AM for Chak Dayala, Hira Nagar, Ghagwal, Samba, Supwal and will halt at Gurudwara Shri Guru Ravi Dass Ji Maharaj, Vijaypur (Chhani).

Proceeding further on October 27 at 10:30 AM and marching through Raya Morh, Bari Brahmana, Kunjwani, Gangyal, Satwari Chowk, Bikram Chowk, Jammu University, the Yatra will culminate at Dr B R Ambedkar Chowk, Jammu.

The organisers informed that more than 100 organizations belonging to SC/ST/OBC and minority communities will participate in the Yatra to create awareness for constitutional rights, social justice, equal opportunities, women's empowerment, communal harmony and brotherhood for all.

Highlighting key issues like Constitutional rights, filling of backlog vacancies through special drives, implementation of SC/ST Act in letter and spirit, reservation in promotion, 27 percent reservation for OBCs, inclusion of OBC column in Census Form 2027 and gender equality, the members of Bahujan Haq Yatra Coordination Committee will submit a memorandum to the Prime Minister, Home Minister of India, Chief Minister and Lt Governor of J&K UT through Divisional Commissioner, Jammu.

The organizers appealed to Bahujan organizations, youth, students, women, social activists to participate in the peaceful march from 25th to 27th October.

Those who addressed and attended the press conference included Sham Lal Basson, Puran Chand, Mohinder Bhagat, Sunita Bangotra, Sahil Kundal, R L Bangotra, Tarsem Mulnivasi, Baldev Raj Nargotra, Bahadur Lal, Ajay Thappa and others.