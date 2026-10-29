‘Bahujan Haq Yatra’ concludes in Jammu

*Calls for social justice

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 28: A 'Bahujan Haq Yatra', launched from Lakhanpur to highlight the constitutional rights and demands of marginalised communities, concluded in Jammu under the leadership of social leader Sahil Kundal.

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The yatra witnessed participation from community representatives, social organisations, youth leaders and members of civil society across Kathua, Samba and Jammu, with participation also reported from Udhampur and Rajouri.

Addressing a gathering and media representatives at the conclusion of the march, Sahil Kundal said the initiative had been organised to bring Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST) and Other Backward Classes (OBC) under a common 'Bahujan' platform to raise issues concerning their rights, dignity and representation.

Kundal said the movement was conducted under the banner of the Bahujan Haq Yatra Co-ordination Committee, bringing together presidents, representatives and leaders of different communities and grassroot organisations. He said the initiative prioritised collective leadership rather than promoting any single organisation.

He also highlighted the participation of representatives associated with different political parties, stating that the march demonstrated the importance of unity on issues concerning constitutional safeguards and social justice. According to Kundal, political differences should not prevent communities from coming together to pursue their common demands.

Clarifying the purpose of the march, Kundal said the yatra was not directed against any caste, religion or community. Instead, he described it as a democratic effort to bring the grievances and aspirations of marginalised sections to the attention of the government.

Organisers placed a charter of demands before the authorities, seeking action on several issues concerning education, employment, reservation and property rights. The demands included- restoration and implementation of reservation in promotions in JKUT, special recruitment drives to fill pending backlog vacancies for SC/ ST categories, implementation of University Grants Commission (UGC) regulations and reservation norms in higher educational institutions.