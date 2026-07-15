Baghel meets Venugopal, hands over report on Punjab leadership issue

New Delhi, Jul 15: Amid infighting in Punjab Congress, the party's in-charge for the state Bhupesh Baghel on Wednesday met AICC general secretary, Organisation, K C Venugopal and handed over his report to him.

Congress Legislature Party leader in the state assembly Partap Singh Bajwa also met Venugopal at his residence but did not disclose what transpired during the meeting.

Baghel's report is based on days of deliberations and one-on-one meetings with state leaders.

A section of the state leaders has revolted against the party high command's decision to continue with Amarinder Singh Raja Warring as the state Congress chief.

The rebel group is led by former chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi, former deputy chief minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and other state leaders.

Baghel said his report is based on meetings with state leaders during his stay in Punjab.

"I visited Punjab for six days where I met the leaders and heard all of them, including at the Punjab Congress office and during one-on-one meetings. After meeting everyone and having discussions with leaders of Punjab, I have submitted my report to AICC general secretary, Organisation, K C Venugopal," Baghel told reporters here.

Asked whether he has recommended a change in state leadership to end the infighting in the Punjab unit, Baghel said, "How can I tell you what report I have given to the party leadership?"

He said he held one-on-one interactions with all party leaders and then handed over his report to the leadership.

After returning from abroad, Rahul held a crucial meeting with party president Mallikarjun Kharge here and is learnt to have discussed the leadership crisis ahead of the Assembly elections due early next year.

Gandhi and Kharge had summoned Baghel to Delhi, where he is likely to hold discussions with the top leadership on Wednesday and find an amicable solution to the leadership crisis.

According to sources, Gandhi is willing to listen to the views of Punjab leaders and is keen to quell the infighting within the state unit at the earliest.

The party leadership is concerned that the Congress cannot head into the Assembly polls with continuing infighting in the state unit.

The Congress high command's decision to retain Amarinder Singh Raja Warring as the Punjab unit chief has triggered dissent within the state unit, with senior leaders, including former chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi and deputy chief minister Sukhjinder Randhawa, openly opposing the move.

Baghel, the former Chhattisgarh chief minister, spent the last few days in Punjab meeting various leaders to assess the situation. (PTI)