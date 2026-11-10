Bagh-e-Gul-Dawood draws 70,000 visitors in 15 days

Nawshaba Iqbal

Srinagar, Nov 9: Bagh-e-Gul-Dawood, Srinagar's Chrysanthemum Theme Garden, has attracted more than 70,000 visitors in just 15 days, matching the total footfall recorded during the entire previous year, with authorities expecting visitor numbers to more than double this season.

The growing response has strengthened prospects of developing the garden on the lines of the Tulip Garden, which draws thousands of visitors to Kashmir during spring, and establishing autumn as another important season on the Valley's tourism calendar.

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Sheikh Altaf, In-charge Officer of the garden, said the response since the opening of this year's Chrysanthemum Show had been encouraging, with weekend footfall reaching between 5,000 and 7,500 visitors a day.

"Tourist response has been very encouraging, with over 70,000 visitors in just 15 days, matching last year's total footfall. We expect visitor numbers to more than double this year, driven by more flowers and improved facilities," he told Excelsior.

Altaf said the garden had been expanded significantly this year, with more than 3.5 lakh plants compared to around one lakh last year, producing over 12 million blossoms.

Spread over 100 kanals, the garden showcases more than 70 varieties of chrysanthemums.

The garden has also begun attracting tourists visiting Kashmir for the first time.

Ahmad, a tourist from Bihar who is touring the Valley with his wife, said it was among the first places he wanted to visit after watching videos of the garden on YouTube.

"This is my first visit to Kashmir, and I had wanted to come here for a long time. The garden is truly beautiful, especially the colourful flowers that add to the charm of the autumn season," he said.

To improve the visitor experience, the Department of Floriculture, Parks and Gardens has added several facilities, including water features in the plaza, selfie points and improved pathways.

Altaf said the department had minimised the use of concrete in the development work to preserve the garden's natural character, given its location in an ecologically sensitive zone.

The current footfall marks a significant increase over previous autumn seasons, when the garden received an average of 200 to 400 visitors a day.

"If the weather remains favourable, I believe the garden can continue to attract visitors until November 30 this year," Altaf said.

He said the department was working towards extending the flower show to at least 50 days next year, besides introducing further improvements and attractions to sustain visitor interest.

Introduced last year, Bagh-e-Gul-Dawood is part of the Government's efforts to create a distinctive floral attraction during autumn.