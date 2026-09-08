‘Bacch Dua’ celebrated with traditional rituals

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 7: With traditional fervour and customary rituals, Dogra women today celebrated `Bacch Dua', a significant local festival honouring the sacred bond between mothers and their children.

Dogra mothers across Jammu observed a strict fast, abstaining from cow milk as well as fried foods, and offered traditional dishes like Rutt (sweet rotis) and soaked black grams praying for well being and longevity of f their sons.

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Adorned in traditional Dogra attire, women assembled at their nearby temples and sang devotional folklores amidst performing age-old rituals of `Bacch Dua'. Elderly women were seen guiding young mothers and newly married in performing the `Bacch Dua' rituals for long life of their sons.

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The occasion also provided a platform for younger generations to learn about their heritage from elders, ensuring the continuity of cultural traditions and folk festivals of Dogras.

Symbolizing the bond between mother and child, 'Bacch Dua' is one of the folk festivals of Jammu, which assumes prominent significance among Dogra women. There are different legends associated with 'Bacch Dua' or Govatsa Dwadashi. According to a legend, miscommunication between mother-in-law and daughter-in-law led to the latter cooking Bacch (male calf) instead of Mach (fish). On noticing this blunder, both mother-in-law and daughter-in-law prayed to God and begged Bacch back to life before the mother cow returns from fields. God granted this wish and hence women celebrate the occasion. A male child, symbolic of 'Bacch' has ceremonial importance in the festival.

According to another legend, from the great churning of the ocean (Samudramanthan), five\ wish-fulfilling cows (Kamadhenus) emerged. Among these five wish-fulfilling cows, a divine cow Nanda had also emerged. This religious observance is performed to worship this divine cow Nanda.