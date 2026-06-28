BABAYN to take part in Pratham Pujan at holy cave

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 27: Baba Amarnath and Buda Amarnath Yatri Niyas (BABAYN) will participate in the Pratham Pujan at Shri Amarnath Ji shrine on the auspicious occasion of Jesht Purnima falling on June 29.

This was stated by the president of the Niyas, Pawan Kohli here, today. He said the Pratham Pujan will be held by the Lt Governor, Manoj Sinha who is also the chairman of Shri Amaranth Shrine Board (SASB) but the members of Niyas will also participate in the Puja.

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Kohli said the Pratham Puja was performed since 2011 at Panchtarni by Niyas when the then president of Niyas Surinder Aggarwal, its general secretary, Karan Singh Chadak and then CEO of SASB along with Pandit Ji were taken in a chopper to perform Puja at Panchtarni. He said since then Niyas takes part every year in this Puja on the invitation of SASB.

Meanwhile as the first batch of yatra for holy cave of Amarnath Ji is leaving from here on July 2 a large number of Sadhus have already reached here to embark on annual pilgrimage during the first two weeks of darshan. These Sadhus are staying at Geeta Bhawan and Ram Mandir Purani Mandi and other temples where the religious and social organisations like yesteryears have made arrangements for their boarding and lodging.