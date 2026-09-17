GONDA, Sep 16: Patanjali Foods Limited has filed a defamation suit against Brijbhushan Sharan Singh, former president of the Wrestling Federation of India and former BJP MP, for his controversial remarks about the company's products.

According to sources, Singh publicly questioned Patanjali products and also objected to the Patanjali brand name. Since then, the two sides have continued to exchange barbs. The feud between the former MP and Baba Ramdev appears to be escalating.

Baba Ramdev has filed a Rs50 crore defamation suit against him in the Madhya Pradesh High Court, placing Singh in new legal trouble. After hearing the case, the court granted Singh a chance to speak out and set September 18 for the next hearing.

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The case relates to a statement made by Singh, who questioned Patanjali ghee. In 2022, he publicly criticized Patanjali ghee as "fake," urging people to raise cows or buffaloes at home.

According to Vikram Malviya, the lawyer representing Patanjali Foods, Singh's statement damaged the company's brand image. The company also claimed that the controversial statement impacted its share price and caused financial losses. Based on this, Patanjali Foods initially filed a libel suit for Rs50 crore in the district court. The company claims that Singh's statements were publicly broadcast, damaging its product and reputation. The case reached the trial stage at the District Court. But a dispute arose regarding electronic evidence, and the matter reached the High Court.

In the previous hearing, the court had sought a response from Singh in the matter. He explained that Patanjali Foods Limited's office is located in the Vijay Nagar area of Indore. The company's official website also lists the address as Vijay Nagar, Indore. For this reason, the company has filed a defamation case in Indore.

(UNI)