Baba Jitto Sangharsh Samiti submits memo to DC Jammu

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 19: A delegation of the Shaheed Kissan Baba Jitto Sangharsh Samiti met the Deputy Commissioner (DC), Jammu today and submitted a memorandum raising important concerns regarding the upcoming Jhiri Mela and the need to preserve its religious sanctity, cultural dignity and historical significance.

The delegation urged the district administration to ensure that the historic fair held at the Dev Sthan of Baba Jitto in Jhiri is conducted in a manner that upholds the religious and cultural values associated with this revered occasion. The Samiti emphasized that Baba Jitto symbolizes farmers’ rights, justice, equality and sacrifice. Therefore, the fair organized in his honour must not include activities or performances that hurt the sentiments of devotees or undermine his glorious legacy.

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The Samiti expressed concern that during previous years, certain objectionable flex banners, vulgar displays and theatrical performances had hurt public sentiments, forcing the organization to register its protest repeatedly. The delegation requested that singers, performers whose performances may lead to public objections should not be invited.

The delegation emphasized that the Baba Jitto Mela is not merely an entertainment event; it is a symbol of farmers’ pride, religious faith, social harmony and the historical heritage of Jammu and Kashmir. Preserving its dignity is a collective responsibility of the administration, organizers and society. The demand for an official signboard at Baba Jitto Indoor Stadium also raised,

The Samiti informed the DC Jammu that the Lt Governor had virtually inaugurated the stadium under the name “Baba Jitto Indoor Stadium,” and the same name was displayed on the official digital screen during the inauguration. However, despite the passage of several days since the inauguration, a permanent physical signboard has not yet been installed at the main entrance.

Members of the delegation included- Partap Singh Jamwal (President SKBJSS), Garu Sharma, Arun Seekay, Th Dev Karan Singh, Ravi Tangotra, Nikhil Sharma, Kapil Mehra, Bhanu Partap, Devinder Bhau and others.