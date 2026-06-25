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Home / Videos / Baba Chamliyal Mela Draws Thousands, But Pakistan Participation Absent for 9thYear

Baba Chamliyal Mela Draws Thousands, But Pakistan Participation Absent for 9thYear

    The 322-year-old shrine of Baba Dalip Singh Manhas, fondly revered as Baba Chamliyal, drew thousands of devotees from across north India. The fair, observed every year on the fourth Thursday of June, commemorates the legacy of Baba...

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Daily Excelsior
05:23 PM Jun 25, 2026 IST
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The 322-year-old shrine of Baba Dalip Singh Manhas, fondly revered as Baba Chamliyal, drew thousands of devotees from across north India. The fair, observed every year on the fourth Thursday of June, commemorates the legacy of Baba Chamliyal, a spiritual figure venerated on both sides of the border. For the ninth consecutive Mela happened without the traditional participation of Pakistani Rangers and devotees from across the border

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