Baba Budha Amarnath Yatra reflects spiritual consciousness of J&K: Sat

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 25: The concluding ceremony of the historic Baba Budha Amarnath Yatra was held with immense religious fervour and devotion at Akhnoor, where BJP J&K president and Rajya Sabha MP, Sat Sharma (CA), MLA Mohan Lal Bhagat in the revered presence of Mahant Shri Shri Shri 1008 Rameshwar Das Ji Maharaj flagged off the final batch of pilgrims.

BJP district Prabhari Vinay Gupta, district president, Kuldeep Sharma, former DDCs, former BDCs, senior leaders of VHP and Bajrang Dal, including Rajkumar Langar and Kartik Soodan, besides prominent local citizens, devotees and religious personalities, were present on the occasion. A Bhandara was also organized for the pilgrims and devotees.

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The final batch comprised around 2,000 devotees, bringing the concluding phase of this year’s Yatra to a spiritually charged culmination. The historic Yatra, which was again initiated in 2005, has since emerged as an important expression of Jammu & Kashmir’s deep-rooted Sanatan traditions, religious harmony and spiritual heritage. The first batch of pilgrims departed on August 17 this year.

On the occasion, Sat Sharma and other leaders also paid obeisance at the ancient Kameshwar temple, revered as a “Dwapar Yug temple”, and sought the blessings of God Bholenath for peace, prosperity and the welfare of humanity.

Sat Sharma, addressing on the occasion, said that the Baba Budha Amarnath Yatra is not merely a religious pilgrimage but a powerful manifestation of the timeless spiritual consciousness of Jammu & Kashmir. He said that the sacred traditions of Sanatan Dharma have continued to bind society with the values of faith, service, brotherhood and universal welfare.

Mohan Lal Bhagat said that the successful culmination of the Yatra reflects the unwavering faith of devotees in the ancient spiritual traditions of the region. He said that such Yatras strengthen the bond between people, promote social harmony and keep the glorious religious heritage of Jammu alive.

Mahant Rameshwar Das blessed the pilgrims and said that pilgrimage is a sacred journey that connects the devotee with the divine while inspiring humanity to follow the path of righteousness, compassion and service.