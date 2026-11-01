B R Sharma conferred coveted Paul H Appleby Award by VP

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 31: B R Sharma, IAS (Retired), Chairman of the Indian Institute of Public Administration (IIPA) J&K Regional Branch and former chief secretary of J&K, was today conferred with the prestigious Paul H Appleby Award in recognition of his distinguished services to IIPA and significant contributions in the field of public administration in the country.

The award was presented by C P Radhakrishnan, Vice-President (VP) of India and President of IIPA, in the presence of Dr Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology and Earth Sciences, and Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office and Chairman IIPA, at the 72nd Annual General Meeting (AGM) of IIPA at Delhi.

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B R Sharma joins the distinguished list of recipients of this award, which includes N N Vohra, Dr Karan Singh, Dr Farooq Abdullah, Dr Ashok Bhan, Dr S S Bloeria, J B S Johar, A M Watali, Veeranna Aivali and J A Khan.

The IIPA J&K Regional Branch has achieved a significant distinction by receiving the Paul H Appleby Award for the 9th time, making it the Branch with the highest number of this prestigious award.

Sharma is a 1984-batch IAS officer of the erstwhile Jammu & Kashmir cadre. He has held several important assignments in the Government of India and the Government of J&K, including Secretary, Border Management, Ministry of Home Affairs; Chairman, Staff Selection Commission; Chief Secretary; Chairman, J&K Public Service Commission; and State Election Commissioner.

Sharma has been associated with the IIPA J&K Regional Branch as a Life Member since 1988 and has been serving as its Chairman since 2015. Under his leadership, the Branch has strengthened its academic and professional activities through capacity-building programmes, training, seminars, panel discussions and debates on contemporary administrative and regional issues.

The award ceremony was attended by Dr Ashok Bhan, patron, IIPA J&K Regional Branch; Vikrant Kuthalia, honorary treasurer; G M Andrabi, joint secretary, Kashmir; Rashmi Sharma, wife of B R Sharma; and Jatin, programme coordinator, IIPA J&K Regional Branch.