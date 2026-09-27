Azad questions validity of elections held after SIR of electoral rolls

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Sept 26: Former Union Minister and Democratic Progressive Azad Party chairman Ghulam Nabi Azad today questioned the validity of elections held in the country after the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, saying reported objections raised by two Election Commissioners against the Chief Election Commissioner's decisions warranted scrutiny and "necessary action".

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Speaking to reporters in South Kashmir's Anantnag, Azad said the reported differences within the Election Commission of India (ECI) had raised serious questions about the electoral process, particularly over alleged deletion of voters during the SIR.

"If two Election Commissioners are saying that they have raised objections, not once but over a dozen times, with the Chief Election Commissioner that he is doing wrong, but the Chief has not paid attention and did what he wanted to do, then this raises a serious question," Azad said. Click here to watch video

He questioned whether elections conducted after the SIR, amid allegations of voter deletions, should be allowed to stand.

"This raises questions about the elections that happened, especially after SIR and deletion of voters. Should they have happened, or should those elections happen again?" he asked.

Azad said the issue could not be dismissed as a political allegation if members of the Election Commission themselves had reportedly objected to decisions taken by the Chief Election Commissioner.

"The demand of the Opposition is not wrong. It would have been wrong if there were only allegations. But the two members who have been appointed by the Government, and the Chief has also been appointed by the Government-if two Election Commissioners are raising objections, we have to listen to them and trust them," he said.

Calling for "necessary action", Azad urged Opposition parties to come together in Parliament and raise the issue in the House.

"In this regard, necessary action must be taken. The Opposition must come together in Parliament and this issue must be raised in the House," he said.

Azad said concerns over the functioning of the ECI had been raised by political parties for several years, but such allegations had often been difficult to substantiate.

He said the latest controversy had a wider bearing on public confidence in the electoral process and India's democratic standing.

"For the country's democratic set-up, we had pride in it. And we still have it. The pride we had is that India is the biggest democracy in the world, with transparent and fair elections," Azad said.

Citing the 1977 Lok Sabha elections, he said India's electoral system had historically demonstrated that even powerful Governments could be voted out of office.

"No matter how powerful the rulers were, they used to lose elections. The biggest example is Indira Gandhi. She was such a powerful Prime Minister, but she lost in 1977 and her party also lost," he said.

Azad said questions surrounding the Election Commission could ultimately affect public trust in elections and India's democratic reputation.

"This example was given across the world, but perhaps the questions that are being raised on the Election Commission mean we might not have that pride. Would we be able to claim that we have a transparent election system at the global level, or will the people trust?" he said.