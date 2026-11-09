Azad Expresses Grief Over Jammu Warehouse Fire, Seeks Compensation For Traders

Jammu, Nov 9: Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad on Monday expressed grief over the fire incident at the Warehouse Market near Bikram Chowk in Jammu, which gutted several shops and godowns, causing losses worth crores of rupees to wholesale traders.

In a statement, Azad expressed solidarity with the affected traders and their families, saying the incident had dealt a severe financial blow to people dependent on their businesses for livelihood.

He urged the government to immediately assess the losses, ensure proper rehabilitation of the affected traders and announce adequate compensation without delay.

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Azad said the affected business owners should not be left to bear the enormous financial burden alone.

He also stressed the need for a comprehensive review of fire safety arrangements in commercial establishments and markets to prevent such incidents in the future.

He expressed hope that the administration would act swiftly and extend all possible assistance to the affected traders during this difficult time. (KNO)