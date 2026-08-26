Ayushi wins bronze in CBSE NZ II C’ship

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 25: Jammu Sanskriti School, Jammu added another achievement to its sporting record as its student Ayushi Choudhary clinched a bronze medal in the CBSE Cluster North Zone (NZ) II Championship held at JKP International School, Sonipat, Haryana.

Competing in the Under-17 Heavyweight Category (55–59 kg), Ayushi displayed strong determination and technical skill, securing victories in three bouts. She narrowly missed a place in the final after suffering defeat in a closely contested semi-final and had to settle for the bronze medal.

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Principal-cum-Vice Chairperson Rohini Aima highlighted the role of Coach Jagpreet in guiding and preparing the young athlete. She also stressed the importance of discipline, consistent training and dedication in achieving success in competitive sports.