Ayurvedic Hospital organizes medical camp at Moungri

Excelsior Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, Sept 2: Government Aurvedic Hospital, Jammu organized and a free medical camp and awareness programme at Moungri.

More than 450 people suffering from different ailments attended the camp. Free medicines were also distributed.

The programme was organized under the outreach programme of the Hospital in association with concerned Moungri and nearby panchayats.

Dr Taran Singh, Medical Superintendent, Government Ayurvedic Hospital, Jammu inaugurated the camp. Speaking on the occasion, Dr Taran Singh said that under the outreach programme of the Hospital many such programmes are organized in different parts of Jammu.

He said that many patients from Moungri-Panchari area visit our hospital for different ailments. Since there is no facility of Ayurvedic dispensary in the area, hospital on the request of different Sarpanches and Panchs decided to organize a camp in Moungri in the interest of patient care.

Dr Vikram Singh Jamwal, ADMO Kathua, asked the people to avoid junk food and shun unhealthy eating habits as Ayurveda stresses upon right diet. He further added Ayurveda places special emphasis on Ahara and believes that healthy nutrition nourishes the mind, body, and soul. Ahara is considered as one of the key pillars (Upasthambha).

Prof (Dr) Anil Sharma apprised people about value of nourishment through diet in his lecture on the occasion. He stressed that diet should be included of all essential element of nutrition. He said that nutritious diet is essential for active mind and healthy body.

An exhibition of medicinal plants was also organized on the occasion.

Dr Anil Sharma (M D), Dr Jatinder Kumar (M D), Ashok Naru Choudhary (Supervisory Pharmacist, Sat Pal and Swarn Singh extended their services for the camp.