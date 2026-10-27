LUCKNOW, Oct 27: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said the 10th Deepotsav in Ayodhya will showcase the city's cultural heritage and the development undertaken since the BJP came to power in the state in 2017.

In a post on X, Adityanath said the sacred city, regarded as the foremost among the seven holy cities, is preparing for the festival that will see the banks of the Saryu river illuminated with lakhs of diyas, tableaux depicting episodes from the Ramayana, grand processions and cultural performances.

Deepotsav is scheduled from November 5 to 7, with related events continuing on November 8.

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"The enchanting tableaux bringing episodes from the Ramayana to life, grand processions and cultural performances will revive memories of the Treta Yuga during this festival. Every lamp will symbolise profound devotion to Lord Shri Ram, and every flame will proclaim the glory of our Sanatan culture," he said.

The CM also slammed previous Governments, alleging that Ayodhya suffered neglect, disorder and poor conditions before 2017.

"What did a Government that ordered firing on innocent devotees of Lord Ram and committed the sin of allowing namaz on the steps of the sacred Shri Hanumangarhi have to do with the development of 'Ram's Ayodhya'?" he asked.

Referring to the BJP-led Government's formation in Uttar Pradesh in 2017, Adityanath said a new phase of development and cultural revival has begun in the temple town.

"With the blessings of Lord Shri Ram, a new dawn of development and cultural renaissance emerged in Ayodhya after 2017," he said.

Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, efforts by the "double-engine Government" are helping Ayodhya regain its ancient grandeur, the chief minister said, citing the Ram temple, Maharishi Valmiki International Airport, the redeveloped Ram Path, renovated ghats, modern facilities and the city's development as a solar city.

Deepotsav is the most striking expression of Ayodhya's renewed grandeur. The festival, which began in 2017 with the lighting of 1.71 lakh diyas, has grown into a symbol of the devotion and enthusiasm of crores of devotees of Lord Ram in India and abroad, he said.

"Like every year, devotees of Lord Ram are ready to create a world record in diya-lighting this year as well," he said.

Describing the festival as the fulfilment of generations of aspirations to see Ayodhya's grandeur associated with the Treta Yuga restored, Adityanath said every diya represents the triumph of faith over the darkness of appeasement, the rise of cultural self-respect and a resolve to build a developed India.

Preparations for Deepotsav have gathered pace in Ayodhya, with the district administration working to ensure that the event is conducted smoothly and in a dignified manner.

Ayodhya District Magistrate Shashank Tripathi recently held a meeting with religious leaders and public representatives at Tulsidas Udyan Bhawan to discuss preparations for the festival. Their suggestions are being incorporated into the arrangements, officials said. (PTI)