Ayodhya suffered neglect, appeasement before 2017: Yogi Adityanath

LUCKNOW, Nov 1: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said that Ayodhya suffered "neglect" and the "acidic sting of appeasement" before 2017 but is now witnessing a new phase of development along with preservation of its cultural heritage.

In a post on X, Adityanath shared images highlighting the transformation of the temple town under his government.

"Ayodhya is the birthplace of civilisation, the lifeblood of culture and the eternal flame of faith. However, before 2017, this divine city was forced to endure the painful effects of neglect, disorder and 'tushitakaran ka tezabi dansh' (acidic sting of appeasement)," the chief minister said.

Advertisement

He claimed that pilgrims earlier faced difficulties during their visits, civic infrastructure was in poor condition and opportunities for local families remained limited.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Ayodhya's ancient glory had received a new dimension through modern development, Adityanath said.

He cited the construction of the Ram Janmabhoomi temple, Ram Path, Dharma Path, an international airport and a modern railway station as examples of the city's transformation.

The benefits of development are reaching households across Ayodhya, with rising tourist footfall supporting businesses, new opportunities generating employment for young people and local families looking forward to greater prosperity, he said.

Adityanath said that Ayodhya is now writing a new chapter of progress while preserving its heritage.

The city, a centre of faith, identity and worship for millions of Hindus, had emerged as a symbol of cultural consciousness and prosperity, contributing to the vision of a "Developed India, Developed Uttar Pradesh", he added. (PTI)