Ayodhya Ram Temple Donations: Digvijaya Seeks Fir And Arrest Of Champat Rai

Ujjain, Jun 27: Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Saturday demanded the registration of an FIR and arrest of Champat Rai, general secretary of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, in connection with the alleged financial irregularities in donations received at the temple in Ayodhya.

He alleged that the BJP, RSS, and VHP "bear full responsibility for this episode, but they are trying to shield the accused".

"Those who believe in the religion, Sanatan Dharma, and Lord Ram will not tolerate this theft and looting. The entire accountability and responsibility for this lies with the BJP, RSS, and VHP," he added.

Responding to a question, Singh said Champat Rai, vice president of the VHP, and Anil Mishra should be arrested.

"They have done this openly. And there are witnesses like Mahipal Singh and Dinanath Verma. Why don't you take their evidence? Record their statements," he told reporters.

Singh claimed donations were collected from approximately 12.5 crore families for the Ram Temple, yet there is no accounting for these funds.

An FIR, lodged at the instance of trust member Krishna Mohan, was registered following the recommendations of the preliminary report of a three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted by the Uttar Pradesh government after the allegations of misappropriation surfaced on June 7.

The eight arrested persons were associated with counting cash and valuables received as donations at the temple. Following their arrest, they were remanded in judicial custody till June 29 while investigators reported recovering Rs 79.85 lakh.

Digvijaya Singh, meanwhile, said the Congress would raise the Ram temple donation issue in every village, and committees are being formed at levels ranging from the ward to the district.

"The BJP, VHP, and RSS have collectively destroyed the traditions of Sanatan Dharma and betrayed its followers. The VHP and Sangh have nothing to do with religion or religious systems," he said.

Singh further alleged, "These people engage in land grabbing, and they are the most corrupt".

In an apparent jibe at RSS, Singh said, "They have no registration, nor do they pay any taxes. Yet, such an organisation has been empowered. Their sole objective is to take over 'mathas' (monasteries) and temples." (Agencies)