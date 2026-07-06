Ayodhya: Faith remains unshaken but questions linger over temple donation scam allegations

By Chandan Kumar

AYODHYA: (Jul 6) The familiar chants of "Jai Shri Ram" echoed through Ayodhya on Monday, but beneath the devotional fervour ran a quiet undercurrent of anxiety as residents and pilgrims awaited the outcome of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust meeting convened amid allegations of embezzlement of temple donations.

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Across the temple town, television screens remained tuned to news channels while mobile phones stayed glued to people's hands. Shopkeepers refreshed news feeds between attending to customers, priests discussed developments in hushed tones, and pilgrims paused outside tea stalls, hoping for updates from the meeting that many believe could restore the confidence of devotees.

The mood outside the temple was markedly subdued.