Axiscades subsidiary bags energy storage project by UK-based Highview Power

NEW DELHI, Aug 20: Homegrown engineering solutions provider Axiscades on Tuesday said its subsidiary Epcogen has bagged an energy storage project from UK-based Highview Power.

The project is expected to generate 50 MW of power for 6 hours, aggregating to 300 MW, according to a company statement.

“Subsidiary Epcogen has been awarded a long-term contract by Highview Power, a British energy storage technology producer. This project will feature the world’s largest liquid air energy storage (LAES) facility, supporting a 50 MW, 300 MWh (six-hour) long-duration energy storage capacity to provide power to over 1 million homes in the UK,” the company said.

The project will be set up on an engineering, construction and procurement (EPC) basis at Carrington in Manchester over a period of 20 months, the company said, adding that the commercial operation at the site is planned to begin in 2026.

Epcogen has been engaged by Highview Power to provide multi-discipline engineering activities, including process detailing, technical safety, static, rotary, piping, civil structural, electrical, instruments, and telecom. The project is now moving into the EPC execution stage.

Highview Power is globally renowned for developing long duration energy storage technology from renewable sources.

“This contract represents a significant opportunity to enhance our engineering proficiency and strengthen our commitment to supporting innovative energy solutions that drive sustainability and efficiency,” Arun Krishnamurthi, CEO and MD of Axiscades, said.

John Goldie, Programme Director at Highview Power, said, “We are looking forward to continuing to build and further our relationship with Epcogen which we have developed during the pre-execute phase of the Carrington project.”

Bengaluru-based Axiscades is a leading end-to-end engineering and technology solutions provider, catering to sectors such as aerospace, defence, heavy engineering, automotive and energy, among others. (PTI)