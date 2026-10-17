Axis Bank Q2 net profit  jumps 39 pc to Rs 7,704 cr

MUMBAI, Oct 17: Private sector lender Axis Bank on Saturday reported a 39.4 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 7,704.67 crore in the second quarter of 2026-27.

The bank earned Rs 5,527.85 crore in consolidated net profit a year ago.

On a standalone basis, the private sector lender reported a 37.6 per cent rise in net profit to Rs 7,003.28 crore in the September quarter from Rs 5,089.64 crore in the year-ago period, the lender said in a regulatory filing.

The bank's operating profit increased 6 per cent to Rs 11,083 crore for the second quarter.

Core operating profit surged 11 per cent to Rs 10,998 crore. Operating cost grew 9 per cent year-on-year in Q2FY27.

The bank's net interest income (NII) for Q2 FY27 stood at Rs 15,371 crore, up 5 per cent sequentially and 12 per cent year-on-year.

Net interest margin (NIM) for Q2FY27 stood at 3.36 per cent, according to a press release.

The bank's advances grew 23 per cent year-on-year and 9 per cent quarter-on-quarter to Rs 13,73,727 crore as of September 30, 2026.

Retail loans grew 16 per cent year-on-year to Rs 7,39,905 crore and accounted for 54 per cent of the net advances. The share of secured retail loans was around 74 per cent, with home loans comprising 24 per cent of the retail book.

The total deposits grew 6 per cent quarter-on-quarter and 21 per cent year-on-year on a month-end basis, of which current account deposits grew 7 per cent year-on-year, savings account deposits grew 12 per cent year-on-year and term deposits 27 per cent year-on-year.

share of the low-cost CASA deposits in total deposits stood at 36 per cent.

In the reporting quarter, the bank's gross non-performing asset (GNPA) ratio stood at 1.16 per cent, down 0.30 per cent year-on-year and 0.12 per cent quarter-on-quarter, and net NPA (NNPA) at 0.35 per cent, down 0.09 per cent year-on-year and 0.04 per cent quarter-on-quarter, according to a press release. (PTI)