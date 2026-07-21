AWWA holds monthly meeting, discusses workers’ issues

Excelsior Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, July 20: The monthly meeting of the Anganwadi Workers Welfare Association (AWWA), District Udhampur, was held here today, under the chairmanship of Babli Devi. The meeting witnessed the participation of a large number of Anganwadi workers, helpers, ASHA workers and Mid-Day Meal workers from across the district.

The programme was attended by general secretary of Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS), J&K and Ladakh, Neelam Devi and State president of AWWA, Rashu Devi, as chief guests.

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During the meeting, various issues and challenges being faced by Anganwadi workers, helpers, ASHA workers and Mid-Day Meal workers in Udhampur district were discussed in detail. The participants raised concerns related to their service conditions, welfare measures and pending demands.

Addressing the gathering, representatives of AWWA assured the workers that their issues would be strongly taken up at the district, Union Territory and Central Government levels. They reiterated their commitment to continuously work for the welfare and rights of Anganwadi workers and allied staff.

The leaders stated that if the genuine demands of the workers remain unaddressed, the Association may be compelled to launch an agitation in the future, and any such movement would begin from Devika Nagri, Udhampur.

Speaking on the occasion, BMS leader Neelam Devi assured the workers that the organization stands firmly with them and would continue to raise their concerns before the authorities. State president Rashu Devi also appealed to all workers to remain united and actively participate in the Foundation Day programme on July 23.

The meeting concluded with a pledge to continue collective efforts for safeguarding the rights and welfare of Anganwadi and allied workers across the district.