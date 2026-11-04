Awfis Q2 profit jumps 93pc to  Rs 31 cr, revenue rises to Rs 464 cr

NEW DELHI, Nov 4: Realty firm Awfis Space Solutions Ltd has reported a 93 per cent increase in its consolidated profit to Rs 30.8 crore for the quarter ended September on higher income amid strong demand for managed workspaces.

Its net profit stood at Rs 15.97 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income increased to Rs 464.29 crore in the second quarter of this fiscal from Rs 392.97 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing on Tuesday.

During April-September period of FY27, the company's net profit rose to Rs 54.76 crore from Rs 25.95 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income also grew to Rs 913.16 crore in the first six months of this fiscal from Rs 746.01 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year.

Awfis has a presence in 18 cities with more than 250 coworking centres.

Amit Ramani, the company's CMD, noted that the company has reported another quarter of steady performance, supported by continued office demand from large enterprises & GCCs (Global Capability Centres)

The company continues to focus on premiumisation and operational efficiency, he said.

During the September quarter, Ramani said the company has added 6 new centres, taking the total supply to 254 centres with about 1,74,000 seats across 18 cities.

The overall portfolio occupancy stood at 76.2 per cent, he said. (PTI)