Awareness prog by ICAI on financial reporting practices

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 5: The Jammu & Kashmir Branch of NIRC of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) hosted an awareness programme on financial reporting practices last evening, under the aegis of the Financial Reporting Review Board of ICAI.

The programme was aimed at creating awareness among members on key aspects of financial reporting, regulatory compliance, common non-compliances, and quality enhancement in financial statements and audit reporting.

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The technical sessions covered important areas including the role and activities of the Financial Reporting Review Board, common non-compliances of Accounting Standards, Schedule- III and other provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, Standards on Auditing and CARO. The sessions were addressed by CA Rahil Abrol, CA Dhruv Gupta, and CA Reeya Raina.

The programme provided 6 CPE Hours to participating members and witnessed active participation from Chartered Accountants. The sessions focused on identifying common errors in financial reporting, understanding regulatory requirements, analysing real-world case studies, and strengthening financial reporting governance.

The Management Committee of ICAI Jammu & Kashmir Branch, comprising CA Amit Gupta, chairman; CA Jatin Malhotra, vice-chairman; CA Sanchit Aggarwal, secretary; CA Ayush Mahajan, Treasurer; CA Sourav Pargal, immediate past chairman and CA Ayush Sawhney, executive member, expressed gratitude to the Financial Reporting Review Board of ICAI, the dignitaries, speakers, and members for making the programme a meaningful and successful professional learning initiative.

The J&K Branch reiterated its commitment to organising knowledge-driven programmes for members and further strengthening professional excellence in the region.