Awareness camp for farmers organised at Panchayat Dhan

Excelsior Correspondent

DANSAL, Oct 15: A one-day farmers' training and awareness camp was organised under the Agricultural Technology Management Agency (ATMA) scheme was held here today.

The camp was organized with the objective of educating and empowering farmers about improved agricultural practices and various government initiatives ahead of the upcoming Rabi season.

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The event was chaired by Pranav Chadha, Subject Matter Specialist (SMS), Sub-Divisional Level Dansal, and organised by Amit Pathania, In-charge Agricultural Extension Officer (AEO), KP Manwal, in coordination with Agricultural Extension Assistant (AEA) Ravinder Singh.

During the camp, the participating farmers were sensitised about the essential package of practices for Rabi crops, including timely sowing, proper seed selection, balanced application of fertilisers, efficient use of available resources and adoption of improved crop management techniques to enhance productivity and farm income.

Emphasis was laid on adopting scientific and sustainable agricultural practices suited to local agro-climatic conditions.

The significance of Soil Health Cards was highlighted, and farmers were encouraged to make informed decisions regarding fertiliser application on the basis of soil nutrient status.

They were also educated about the Farmer ID initiative under AgriStack and its importance in creating a reliable digital agricultural database for facilitating access to various government schemes and services.

Furthermore, the farmers were made aware of the Khet Bachao Abhiyan and the importance of protecting agricultural land and adopting responsible farming practices.

The farmers of Panchayat Dhan expressed their gratitude to Sub-Divisional Agriculture Officer (SDAO), Dansal, Ashwani Gupta, for his prompt intervention and timely action in ensuring the organisation of the awareness camp within a very short period.

The camp concluded with an emphasis on continued farmer outreach, capacity building and effective dissemination of agricultural information to strengthen the farming community and promote sustainable agricultural development in the area.