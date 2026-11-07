Avny Lavasa reviews key tourism projects at Patnitop, Sanasar

Excelsior Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, Nov 6: Secretary to the Government, Tourism Department, Avny Lavasa, today undertook an extensive tour of the Patnitop Development Authority (PDA) jurisdiction, covering Kud, Patnitop and Sanasar, to review the functioning of the Authority and assess the progress of various ongoing works.

Chief Executive Officer, PDA, Rakesh Dubey briefed the Secretary about the overall functioning of the Authority, its administrative framework, ongoing developmental initiatives, key challenges and future roadmap for transforming Patnitop and its adjoining destinations into leading sustainable tourism destinations.

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The Secretary chaired a detailed review meeting with officers and held an interaction with the staff of the Authority.She issued necessary directions for improving the functioning of the Authority and ensuring effective implementation of tourism development initiatives.

During the review meeting, comprehensive deliberations were held on major tourism infrastructure projects and initiatives, including implementation of the Master Plan, Tulip Garden at Sanasar, eco-tourism initiatives, promotion of community events, tourist attractions, waste management, cleanliness and revenue generation.

The Secretary reviewed several important infrastructure projects, including the upgradation of the existing stone pathway from Sanasar Bus Stand towards Sanasar Lake, pathways at Children's Park, Patnitop, drainage solid waste management at Patnitop, Sanasar Golf Course, beautification of Sanasar Lake and Bus Stand, installation of solar streetlights, upgradation of high-mast and streetlights, and widening and strengthening of the Circular Road at Patnitop.

Emphasising the need for timely execution and quality development, Lavasa directed the executing agencies to accelerate the pace of ongoing works by mobilising adequate manpower and machinery and ensure completion within the stipulated timelines. She stressed effective monitoring and proper maintenance of all tourism assets being created.

Taking serious note of encroachments within the PDA jurisdiction, the Secretary directed the concerned authorities to undertake regular monitoring and daily inspections to prevent and check illegal encroachments and ensure planned and regulated development.

During her field visit to Sanasar, the Secretary inspected various ongoing developmental works, including the nine-hole golf course, bamboo huts, artificial waterfall and musical park pathway. She directed the executing agencies to expedite the execution of these projects.

She also directed the CEO, PDA, to ensure that all public toilet facilities remain functional, clean and properly maintained for the convenience of tourists and visitors.

Meanwhile, a deputation of Ponywala representatives met the Secretary and projected their demands, including provision of sheds and improvement of tracks. The Secretary gave them a patient hearing and assured that their genuine issues would be examined and addressed on merit.